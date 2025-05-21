India Assumes Chairmanship of 21-Nation Asian Productivity Organization

Jakarta— India has officially taken over the Chairmanship of the 21-member Asian Productivity Organization (APO) for the 2025–2026 term. The announcement was made during the 67th Session of the APO Governing Body Meeting, being held from May 20–22 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

In its new role, India reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the APO Vision 2030 and further developing the Green Productivity 2.0 framework. India also highlighted the importance of regional collaboration in fostering digital transformation, sustainability, innovation, and entrepreneurship across Asia and the Pacific.

India expressed its intention to support inclusive, responsive, and results-oriented APO programs aimed at tackling evolving productivity and development challenges in the region.

The Indian delegation is led by Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and APO Director for India.

Each year, more than 100 Indian professionals participate in APO-led capacity-building programs through the National Productivity Council (NPC), which operates under the DPIIT. These programs have played a key role in enhancing productivity across India’s industrial, service, and agricultural sectors. Numerous demonstration projects—including initiatives on Green Productivity and Industry 4.0 applications for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs)—have been successfully implemented nationwide.

The APO Governing Body is the organization’s highest decision-making authority. It convenes annually to establish strategic directions, approve major initiatives, and evaluate the performance of the APO Secretariat. The 67th Governing Body Meeting is being hosted by the Government of Indonesia.

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Tokyo, the Asian Productivity Organization is an intergovernmental body dedicated to improving productivity in the Asia-Pacific region through mutual cooperation and capacity building.

The APO’s 21 member economies include Bangladesh, Cambodia, Taiwan, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, among others.

India, a founding member of the APO, has played a key role in shaping the organization’s mission and advancing its initiatives over the decades. (Source: IANS)