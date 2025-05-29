India Must Develop AI Models to Tackle Global Challenges, Says G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

New Delhi— India should lead the charge in building foundational artificial intelligence (AI) models that can address global challenges, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Thursday. Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Annual Business Summit 2025, Kant urged Indian companies to develop more efficient and impactful AI technologies.

“The AI race has just begun, and India must be at the forefront,” Kant said. “We’ve already shown the way with our digital public infrastructure by using open-source, open API, and globally interoperable models. This same approach should guide our AI strategy.”

He emphasized that Indian foundational models could play a critical role in improving global outcomes in areas such as education, healthcare, and nutrition. “India has the diversity and scale—22 official languages and thousands of dialects—to build AI solutions that are inclusive and globally relevant,” Kant noted, adding that Indian startups are poised to lead breakthrough innovations in this space.

On the topic of economic reforms, Kant said the central government has laid the groundwork for ease of doing business, but it is now up to state governments to implement deeper reforms. He called on the industry to invest in research and development to ensure India remains a leader in emerging technologies.

He also addressed the importance of rationalizing Quality Control Orders (QCOs) to support industrial growth. To enhance competitiveness, he suggested state governments offer long-term land leases to businesses and privatize electricity distribution companies (discoms) for greater efficiency.

Kant further stressed the need for a robust Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) system to expedite justice in commercial matters, which he said is vital for investor confidence and business efficiency.

Highlighting tourism as a powerful economic driver, Kant called for a renewed “Incredible India” campaign. “Tourism is one of India’s greatest soft powers. It has a tremendous multiplier effect and can generate millions of jobs. States must take the lead in making tourism a pillar of economic growth,” he said.

Rajiv Memani, CII President-Designate (2024–25) and Chairman and CEO of EY India, echoed Kant’s call for reforms, noting that while India has made significant progress in manufacturing, second-generation reforms are now essential. He also underscored the importance of ADR mechanisms to enhance the business environment. (Source: IANS)