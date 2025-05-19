Indian Brands Dominate Smartwatch Market with 91% Share in Q1: Report

New Delhi— Indian brands captured over 91% of the domestic smartwatch market in Q1 2025, reaffirming their dominance, according to a report from Counterpoint Research’s IoT Service.

Shipments of premium smartwatches—priced above ₹15,000—grew 16% year-over-year, signaling a shift toward feature-rich wearables with advanced health tracking. The market is projected to grow modestly by 2% this year as demand gradually rebounds.

With budget-conscious consumers pulling back, brands are increasingly targeting the mid-range segment, especially models priced above ₹5,000. Consumers are now prioritizing quality, health-tracking accuracy, battery life, and a smoother user interface over just affordability.

“The market is evolving as more users seek advanced features and better performance. This trend drove a 28% increase in the average selling price,” said Anshika Jain, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint.

OLED display adoption hit a record 37% in Q1, reflecting rising demand for vivid, high-contrast screens. Larger display sizes—over 1.9 inches—also gained popularity due to better visibility and smoother interaction.

Noise led the market with a 29% share, followed by boAt in second place.

Overall, the report highlights a broader industry shift toward more sophisticated, user-centric smartwatches that offer both functionality and premium appeal. (Source: IANS)