Indian Startups Raise $194 Million Across 28 Deals This Week

New Delhi— Indian startups raised a total of $194.22 million this week across 28 funding deals, reflecting continued investor interest in the country’s innovation ecosystem.

The week’s funding activity included nine growth and late-stage rounds, along with 18 early-stage investments. One startup did not disclose the funding amount. Bengaluru remained the top hub for startup activity, accounting for 12 deals, followed by Delhi-NCR with seven. Mumbai, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad also reported deal activity.

Healthtech emerged as the most active sector, securing four deals. Foodtech and AI startups followed closely, each with three. Other sectors attracting investments included media and entertainment, logistics, and fintech.

Seed funding was the most common investment type, comprising 12 of the week’s deals. Series A, B, and C rounds also contributed to the funding momentum.

Among the notable growth-stage deals, D2C snacking brand Farmley led with its Series C round backed by global private equity firm L Catterton. Battery technology startup VFlowTech raised $20.5 million in a Series B round, while Nobel Hygiene secured $20 million through a mix of primary and secondary funding.

Other companies that received growth capital included Celebal Technologies, Avammune Therapeutics, Hocco ice creams, M1xchange, Biryani Blues, and an omnichannel jewelry brand.

Early-stage startups collectively raised $57 million this week. Oncology-focused Complement1 led the pack with a $16 million seed round. Additional early-stage recipients included mixed reality platform Flam, AI startups Hyperbots and Adopt AI, manufacturing firm TIEA Connectors, and analytics startup Cryptique.

The week also featured several strategic business developments. AI-powered loyalty platform Capillary Technologies acquired Canada-based Kognitiv to strengthen its North American footprint. Meanwhile, foodtech company Curefoods secured exclusive rights to bring Krispy Kreme to North India, marking the iconic doughnut brand’s entry into the region.

On the leadership front, media SaaS company Amagi appointed two independent directors in alignment with the Companies Act as it prepares for a potential IPO.

Over the past eight weeks, Indian startups have averaged $218.61 million in weekly funding across roughly 25 deals, indicating a steady flow of capital into the ecosystem. (Source: IANS)