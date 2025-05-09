India’s IT Sector Grows 16% in April, Fueled by AI Demand and Skilled Talent: Report

Bengaluru— India’s information technology sector saw a 16% year-over-year growth in hiring activity in April 2025, driven by rising demand for AI expertise and a shift toward skill-based recruitment, according to a report released Friday by jobs platform foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME).

The expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) played a major role in the hiring surge, generating more than 110,000 new tech jobs during FY 2024–25. While hiring dipped 11% month-over-month in April—a drop attributed to seasonal trends—the overall outlook remains strong.

V. Suresh, CEO of foundit, said the industry is entering a phase of “strategic growth,” moving away from volume hiring and toward innovation-led, skill-based employment. “This reflects India’s broader vision to equip its youth for global leadership in science and technology,” he said, noting the increasing contribution of tier-2 cities to the digital economy.

GCCs are driving demand for roles in data engineering, DevOps, and enterprise architecture. The report highlights a major shift in hiring priorities, with nearly 62% of employers now valuing hands-on skills over formal degrees.

Roles in AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data analytics now account for 95% of all IT job postings. Entry-level AI positions start at ₹7.2 lakh per annum, while experienced professionals can command up to ₹76.4 lakh. Cybersecurity continues to be one of the top-paying domains, with salaries reaching as high as ₹87 lakh.

The IT sector is projected to grow another 15% in 2025, fueled by accelerating AI adoption—now present in 48% of industries—and ongoing digital transformation efforts across sectors. (Source: IANS)