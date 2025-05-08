India’s Pharma Market Grows 7.8% in April, Driven by Price Hikes and Chronic Therapies: Report

New Delhi — India’s pharmaceutical market (IPM) recorded a 7.8 percent year-on-year revenue growth in April, fueled by price increases and steady demand in key chronic therapy areas, according to a report released Thursday by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).

The report noted that while price hikes accounted for the majority of the growth, overall volume also increased by 1.3 percent compared to April last year. Nearly all major chronic therapies posted gains in both value and volume.

“Ind-Ra expects the IPM to grow between 7 and 8 percent year-on-year in FY26, supported by continued momentum in chronic therapies, driven by price revisions and new product launches,” said Nishith Sanghvi, Director of Corporate Ratings at Ind-Ra.

Among the strongest performers was the anti-diabetic segment, which saw a 2.8 percent rise in volume thanks to growing genericisation. Other key therapies also showed healthy volume growth, including gastrointestinal (5.5 percent), dermatology (3.1 percent), and cardiac care (2.2 percent).

Acute therapies saw robust gains in April, with gastrointestinal drugs up 10.1 percent year-on-year, pain/analgesics rising 8.5 percent, vitamins up 7.5 percent, and anti-infectives climbing 6.5 percent.

Chronic therapies continued their strong run as well: dermatology grew 10.8 percent, cardiac care 10.6 percent, anti-diabetic treatments 7.7 percent, and central nervous system (CNS) therapies rose 9.1 percent year-on-year.

Ind-Ra’s earlier March report had shown acute segment sales growing 6.4 percent year-on-year, while chronic and sub-chronic therapies grew 8.0 percent and 8.4 percent, respectively.

Key therapy segments—including cardiac (13.4 percent of IPM), anti-infectives (11.7 percent), gastrointestinal (12.1 percent), anti-diabetic (9.2 percent), and vitamins (9.0 percent)—collectively contributed to 55 percent of India’s pharma market in March 2025. (Source: IANS)