LG Electronics to Invest $600 Million in New Home Appliance Plant in India

Seoul— LG Electronics announced on Thursday that it will invest $600 million to build a new home appliance manufacturing facility in India, further strengthening its presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing consumer markets.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new plant will take place in Sri City, an industrial hub in Andhra Pradesh, with local dignitaries including Nara Lokesh, the state’s Minister for Human Resources Development, and LG executives such as Lyu Jae-cheol, President of LG’s Home Appliance division, expected to attend.

Scheduled to be operational by the end of 2026, the facility will have a substantial production capacity: 800,000 refrigerators, 850,000 washing machines, 1.5 million air conditioners, and 2 million air conditioner compressors annually, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

This will be LG’s third manufacturing plant in India, following existing operations in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and Pune, Maharashtra. The Sri City facility is expected to become a key production hub, not just for the Indian market, but also for neighboring regions including the Middle East and Bangladesh.

“This plant represents a major milestone and underscores LG Electronics’ commitment to becoming a truly national brand in India,” said Lyu. “By producing innovative products through a more robust local supply chain, we aim to reinforce our leadership as the top home appliance brand in India.”

The investment aligns with LG’s broader strategy to deepen its roots in India. In March, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo visited the country to explore new growth opportunities. During his four-day visit, Koo toured LG’s facilities in New Delhi and LG Soft India—the company’s largest overseas software R&D center in Bengaluru—highlighting the strategic importance of India in LG’s global vision.

Koo emphasized that India would play a central role in LG’s “second leap,” as the company adapts to rapidly evolving global markets.

Additionally, LG Electronics is reportedly exploring an initial public offering (IPO) on Indian financial markets, signaling long-term confidence in the country’s economic trajectory. (Source: IANS)