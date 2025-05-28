Microsoft Partners with Yotta Data Services to Accelerate AI Innovation in India

New Delhi– Microsoft has joined forces with Yotta Data Services, one of India’s leading sovereign cloud infrastructure providers, to drive AI innovation and adoption across the country.

As part of the partnership, Microsoft will integrate its Azure AI services into Yotta’s Shakti Cloud platform, delivering advanced AI capabilities to developers, startups, enterprises, public sector organizations, and academic institutions.

Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, said the collaboration is aimed at helping India scale AI adoption securely and responsibly.

“Partnering with Yotta to power Shakti Cloud will help unlock AI innovation at scale. We’re proud to support India’s AI ambitions with solutions tailored to the country’s unique needs,” Chandok said.

India is already among the top global markets for AI adoption and return on investment. The IndiaAI Mission has received over 500 proposals for indigenous AI model development as of May.

Through Azure AI Foundry, Shakti Cloud users will gain access to a wide library of foundational and small language models (LLMs and SLMs), along with tools for responsible AI development—such as safety features, content filters, and copyright protections.

Sunil Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Yotta, emphasized that the partnership marks a significant step toward India’s AI self-reliance and digital transformation.

“This collaboration will make advanced AI capabilities accessible to Indian enterprises of all sizes and help propel the nation toward becoming an AI-first economy,” Gupta said.

The partnership builds on Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella’s January 2025 announcement of a collaboration with IndiaAI, aimed at advancing emerging technologies through new AI Centers of Excellence and Productivity Labs. (Source: IANS)