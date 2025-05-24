Musk-Owned X Faces Global Outage, Thousands Unable to Log In or View Posts

New Delhi— Social media platform X, owned by Elon Musk, experienced a major outage on Saturday, leaving thousands of users in India and around the world unable to log in or view new posts. This marks the second disruption in less than 24 hours for the platform formerly known as Twitter.

According to outage tracking site Downdetector, users began reporting issues early Saturday. About 41% said they were unable to log in, while an equal percentage reported problems with the app itself. Another 18% encountered issues accessing the platform’s website.

The company has yet to disclose the exact cause of the disruption. However, in a statement posted by X Engineering, the team acknowledged the outage and confirmed it was linked to data center issues.

“X is aware some of our users are experiencing performance issues on the platform today. We are experiencing a data center outage and the team is actively working to remediate the issue,” the engineering team said.

Friday’s outage had already affected millions globally, with users locked out of the app and website. Downdetector registered more than 5,000 incident reports from users struggling to access the platform.

This latest setback follows a significant cyberattack in March that Musk said was aimed at disabling the platform. At the time, he suggested that a well-resourced group or even a state actor may have been behind the attack, calling it an attempt to silence him and disrupt the platform’s operations.

“We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources,” Musk posted. “Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved.”

Since Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in October 2022 and its rebranding to X, the platform has experienced relatively few widespread outages compared to its competitors, such as Facebook and Instagram. However, the recent disruptions have raised concerns among users and highlighted the challenges of maintaining large-scale, real-time social media infrastructure.

As of now, service on X remains intermittent, with engineers working to fully restore access. (Source: IANS)