Seoul Urges U.S. to Exempt Korean Chip Exports from Possible Tariffs

Seoul— South Korea has formally requested “special consideration” from the United States as the Trump administration weighs new tariffs on imported semiconductors, the country’s industry ministry announced Wednesday.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said it submitted a written opinion to Washington in response to the U.S. national security investigation into semiconductor imports under the Trade Expansion Act. The investigation is part of the administration’s broader push to impose tariffs on strategic goods like chips and pharmaceuticals.

In its statement, the South Korean government stressed that Korean-made semiconductors and manufacturing equipment have only a “very limited” impact on U.S. national security and supply chains. It warned that any tariffs could negatively affect Korean companies’ investment plans in the U.S., particularly those related to artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The ministry also pointed out that the semiconductor trade balance between the two countries is nearly even, underscoring that Korean chip exports do not pose a threat to American industry.

“The government will continue to engage in high-level consultations with the U.S. to minimize any adverse effects on Korean businesses,” the ministry said. It also pledged to maintain close communication with industry stakeholders and coordinate public-private outreach efforts in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Acting President Lee Ju-ho addressed broader trade concerns during an economic security strategy meeting in Seoul, particularly in light of recent developments with the Czech Republic. A Czech court issued an injunction halting a $18.6 billion nuclear power plant contract with a South Korean consortium, pending a legal challenge from France’s EDF, which lost the bid.

Lee assured that the government is in close communication with Czech authorities and remains optimistic about finalizing the deal soon. “The Czech government maintains that the bidding process was fair and legally sound,” he said.

Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun was en route to Prague for the signing ceremony when the court decision was announced.

Lee also emphasized the significance of maintaining a stable trade environment amid mounting global uncertainties. Upcoming tariff talks are expected to continue when U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer visits South Korea next week for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) trade ministers’ meeting. (Source: IANS)