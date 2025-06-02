Adani Group to Invest $15–20 Billion Over Next Five Years, Says Gautam Adani

New Delhi– The Adani Group plans to invest $15–20 billion across its various businesses over the next five years, Chairman Gautam Adani said in the company’s latest annual report, highlighting the group’s strong financial position and long-term growth strategy.

The billionaire industrialist said the group has emerged stronger and more resilient despite intense scrutiny and a series of high-profile acquisitions.

“In the face of fierce headwinds and relentless scrutiny, we have never retreated. Instead, we recalibrated, reimagined, and became more formidable and resilient,” Adani wrote in Adani Enterprises’ 2024–25 annual report.

He emphasized that the group’s ambitions align with India’s national goals and credited its progress to shareholder trust.

“Our conviction is anchored in clarity. Our objectives are aligned with India’s ambitions. And our strength comes from the belief our shareholders place in us,” he added. “Every challenge sharpens our resolve. Every setback becomes a stepping stone.”

Addressing past controversies and regulatory scrutiny, Adani reaffirmed the group’s commitment to transparency and global governance standards.

“In a world where negativity often echoes louder than truth, I want to restate — emphatically — our governance is of global standards, and our compliance frameworks are robust and non-negotiable.”

Adani Group’s businesses — ranging from ports and airports to renewable energy, data centers, defense manufacturing, and city gas — have seen substantial growth in recent years.

“History should remember us not just for the size of our balance sheet, but for our resilience in the face of adversity. True leadership is forged in crisis,” he said.

Adani also pointed to a year of record revenue, strong profitability, and rapid expansion as evidence of the group’s strength.

“These milestones reflect our relentless tenacity. They are proof that we dare to dream beyond constraints — driven by a nation that breathes possibility into every tomorrow,” he concluded. (Source: IANS)