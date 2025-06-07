“After the Fall” by Upendra Mishra Now Available on Amazon: A Bold Exploration of Collapse, Awakening, and Transformation

Boston — In an age obsessed with achievement and outward success, After the Fall by Upendra Mishra emerges as a resonant and timely debut—an evocative work of autofiction that invites readers into a profound meditation on failure, identity, and the quiet, often invisible work of inner transformation.

Now officially launched and available on Amazon in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle formats, After the Fall is already being hailed by early readers and thought leaders as a poetic, philosophically rich, and emotionally resonant literary experience.

A Journey Through Collapse and Conscious Renewal

Blurring the line between personal memoir and fiction, Mishra’s novel follows Owen, a high-performing professional and entrepreneur whose life unravels just as he appears to be reaching the peak of outward success. But instead of racing to rebuild, he chooses to pause—and descend into the depths of his own story to uncover what truly matters.

“This is not a book about success,” writes Mishra. “It’s a book about descent—and the slow, messy, beautiful act of returning.”

Rooted in the spiritual wisdom of ancient Indian scriptures like the Mahabharata, Upanishads, and Bhagavad Gita, the novel also draws from the insights of Western thinkers such as Marcus Aurelius, Carl Jung, and Daniel Kahneman. The result is a textured and deeply contemplative narrative that speaks to seekers across cultures and generations.

Acclaim from Across the Indian-American Community and Beyond

Since its release, After the Fall has garnered widespread praise from across the Indian-American community and literary circles:

(film writer and poet): “An intimate unraveling… a reminder that the real journey was never outward, but always inward.” Dr. Vishnu Shukla: “Elegantly bridges literature, psychology, and philosophy… a powerful resource for self-realization.”

A Voice for the Weary and the Reflective

“We’re excited to share this story with readers who are tired of the same old success narratives,” says Upendra Mishra. “After the Fall is deeply personal, but written for anyone who has ever asked, ‘Why does this keep happening to me?’ or ‘What does it really mean to be whole?’ I hope it becomes not just a story, but a companion for those navigating their own turning points.”

About the Author

Upendra Mishra is a writer, entrepreneur, and publisher whose life spans continents and spiritual traditions. Born in India and educated in Mexico and the United States, Mishra brings a rare blend of introspection, global perspective, and literary clarity to his debut novel. He is also the publisher of INDIA New England News and its affiliated publications, including IndUS Business Journal, Life Sciences Times, and the Boston Real Estate Times.

After the Fall follows the success of his deeply personal autobiographical series My Journey Without My Mother, which appeared in INDIA New England News.

A Timely Book for a World in Search of Meaning

As burnout, disconnection, and performance anxiety continue to challenge high-achieving communities, After the Fall arrives as a balm and a mirror—offering a story not of triumph, but of transformation, acceptance, and quiet renewal.

Availability

After the Fall is now available on Amazon in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle editions. Readers can purchase it directly on Amazon and other major online book retailers.