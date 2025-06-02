“After the Fall” Offers a Powerful Roadmap for Immigrant Entrepreneurs Rebuilding Through Challenge – Launching June 5

BOSTON–Get ready to dive into one of the most soul-stirring and honest books of the year. After the Fall: How Owen Lost Everything and Found What Truly Matters by author Upendra Mishra is set for release on June 5, and readers everywhere are buzzing about this upcoming release that promises not only a gripping story—but a guide for life.

More than an auto-fiction, After the Fall is a raw, real, and ultimately redemptive journey through the unraveling of a life—and the rebuilding of a man. Told with striking vulnerability, the book follows Owen through a series of devastating personal and professional losses, capturing the painful descent and the quiet, courageous climb toward something deeper than success: self-awareness, healing, and meaning.

But what makes this book stand out isn’t just the narrative. Each of the 39 chapters concludes with a powerful tool for personal transformation: the Inner Compass section. These aren’t your typical feel-good reflections—they’re soul-searching truths paired with actionable prompts that meet readers wherever they are in life. Whether you’re facing your own fall, navigating a quiet season of doubt, or seeking clarity in chaos, the Inner Compass is a mirror, a map, and a motivator.

Take, for example, the Inner Compass from Chapter 1. It’s not just a summary—it’s a call to stillness, honesty, and growth:

Inner Compass – Chapter 1

You can’t outrun the cycle if you never stop to see why it keeps returning . The fall isn’t the failure—refusing to face it is.

. The fall isn’t the failure—refusing to face it is. Rock bottom isn’t the end. It’s the place where illusions are stripped, and truth begins.

It’s the place where illusions are stripped, and truth begins. You meet yourself there—not the version people praise , but the one who survives the silence. Responsibility is not the same as blame.

, but the one who survives the silence. Responsibility is not the same as blame. Blame keeps you stuck . Responsibility sets you free. The highs are intoxicating.

. Responsibility sets you free. The highs are intoxicating. The lows are humbling . But wisdom lives in the space between them—where you learn to live without swinging.

. But wisdom lives in the space between them—where you learn to live without swinging. No one is coming to save you . But the moment you decide to save yourself, the healing begins.

. But the moment you decide to save yourself, the healing begins. Change doesn’t happen in declarations. It happens in the small, invisible choices. Tiny shifts. Daily courage. Quiet progress.

This first Inner Compass sets the tone for the rest of the book: unflinching honesty, practical reflection, and a clear invitation to transformation.

Each chapter weaves storytelling with insight, and the Inner Compass closes the loop with grounded wisdom. These are not just thoughts to ponder but daily truths to live by. Readers are already calling it “a life coach in a book,” “a wake-up call,” and “the kind of book you carry, not just read.”

Whether you’re standing in the rubble or just tired of pretending everything’s fine, After the Fall doesn’t offer platitudes. It offers perspective. It invites you to pause, look inward, and start again—with courage.

Mark your calendar for June 5 and prepare to turn the page on what might just be your next beginning. The book will be released on Amazon.