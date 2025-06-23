Government Sets Up Expert Group for 2026 Household Income Survey

New Delhi— The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has formed a Technical Expert Group (TEG) to guide the National Statistics Office in conducting a comprehensive all-India Household Income Survey, tentatively scheduled for 2026. The panel will be chaired by Dr. Surjit S. Bhalla, former Executive Director for India at the International Monetary Fund.

According to an official statement issued Monday, the Expert Group will offer guidance on finalizing survey concepts, definitions, methodologies, sampling design, and estimation techniques. It will also help align the survey with global best practices and evaluate the impact of technology adoption on household income, particularly wages. The group is expected to oversee the preparation of the final results and the release of the survey report.

In addition to Dr. Bhalla and official members from MoSPI and various central ministries and departments, the TEG includes several distinguished economists and researchers. These include Aloke Kar, former professor at the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata; Professor Sonalde Desai from the National Council of Applied Economic Research in New Delhi; Professor Praveen Jha of Jawaharlal Nehru University; Professor Srijit Mishra from the University of Hyderabad; Dr. Tirthankar Patnaik, Chief Economist at the National Stock Exchange of India; Dr. Rajesh Shukla, Managing Director and CEO of People Research on India’s Consumer Economy; and Professor Ram Singh, Director of the Delhi School of Economics.

The Expert Group has the authority to consult subject matter experts from within or outside the government and may co-opt members as needed with approval from the competent authority. It may also invite specialists as special invitees to address specific needs during its deliberations.

The formation of the TEG comes in response to past challenges in collecting reliable income data during field surveys. Drawing on the experiences of countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia, and South Africa, the group aims to bring greater clarity and reliability to the design and execution of India’s household income survey. (Source: IANS)