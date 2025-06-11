IIT Guwahati Director: Northeast Infrastructure, Semiconductor, and Education Sectors Transformed Since 2014

Guwahati— Professor Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, highlighted significant progress in the semiconductor, education, and infrastructure sectors in India—particularly in the Northeast—since the Modi government came to power in 2014.

Speaking to IANS on the completion of 11 years of the Modi administration, Prof. Jalihal said the changes have been “positive and real,” especially in boosting research, manufacturing, and employment in key sectors.

“There has been a dramatic shift since 2014 when Modi ji became Prime Minister,” Jalihal noted. “The introduction of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has revolutionized the semiconductor industry.”

He emphasized the government’s structured and financially backed approach, citing the evolution from PLI for electronics assembly to the Design-Linked Incentive (DLI) for semiconductor design and manufacturing. The growing focus on OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) and fab infrastructure is expected to create a surge in skilled job opportunities and spark a semiconductor revolution in India.

On infrastructure development in the Northeast, Jalihal called the government’s push “truly transformational,” pointing to major improvements in rail, road, air, and water connectivity. “This has not only generated employment for local youth but has also helped reduce outmigration from the region,” he added.

He also praised the government’s increased support for research and domestic manufacturing in the defense sector, saying it marks a shift from being a net importer to potentially becoming an exporter of armaments.

On the education front, Jalihal hailed the New Education Policy (NEP) as a game-changer for higher education in India. “The NEP is a great boon for students. It allows flexibility through multiple entry and exit options, simultaneous degrees, and credit transfers via a national academic credit bank,” he said, adding that the reforms could make India a hub for skilled talent. (Source: IANS)