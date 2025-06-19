India Meets Green Energy Goals Ahead of Schedule Despite Rapid Growth: Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi— Despite being the world’s fastest-growing major economy, India has successfully met its green energy commitments under the Paris Agreement ahead of schedule, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

Speaking on the country’s clean energy achievements, Puri highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks at the recent G7 outreach session on energy security in Canada, where the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of global cooperation on energy transition under the principle of “not me, but we.”

The minister noted that nearly every household in India now has access to electricity and that the country remains among those with the lowest per-unit electricity costs globally.

“India is firmly advancing toward its Net Zero target by 2070 and is making strong progress toward its goal of installing 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030,” Puri said. He also cited major national efforts in green hydrogen development, nuclear energy expansion, and ethanol blending as part of India’s clean energy roadmap.

At the G7 session, PM Modi reiterated that affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy is a top priority for India, especially in an increasingly technology-driven global environment.

“In the last century, the world competed for energy. In this century, we must cooperate on technology,” the Prime Minister said. He stressed India’s commitment to the principles of availability, accessibility, affordability, and acceptability in its pursuit of inclusive development.

Modi also underscored India’s leadership in clean energy initiatives, referencing the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), and the Global Biofuels Alliance. He pointed out that renewable energy now constitutes nearly 50% of India’s total installed electricity capacity.

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister called for international collaboration to establish governance frameworks around artificial intelligence—highlighting that AI, while transformative, is also energy-intensive.

“If there is any way to sustainably meet the energy demands of a tech-driven world, it is through renewable energy,” Modi said. (Source: IANS)