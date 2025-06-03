Indians Among the Most Enthusiastic About AI Growth Globally: Report

New Delhi— Indians are among the most enthusiastic populations worldwide when it comes to the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in daily life, according to a new global survey released on Tuesday by YouGov.

The survey, conducted across 17 international markets, found that 30% of Indian respondents expressed excitement about AI’s growth—the highest among all countries surveyed. Additionally, 27% of Indians said they have an optimistic outlook on AI’s future.

India also leads in engagement potential with AI technologies, with 55% of respondents indicating a willingness to interact with AI tools and systems. The UAE followed at 51%, and Indonesia at 48%.

In contrast, global sentiment remains more reserved. Just 7% of respondents worldwide described themselves as excited about AI, while only 16% said they were optimistic. The most optimistic views came from Hong Kong (33%), followed by the UAE (21%).

Despite the enthusiasm in countries like India, global attitudes toward AI’s expanding role over the next decade tend to be more cautious. About 22% of global respondents said they felt “cautious” about AI’s growth. This sentiment was particularly strong in countries like Indonesia (34%), Poland (33%), France (30%), Singapore (27%), and Spain (26%).

In India, however, only 13% of respondents expressed caution, and just 8% reported feeling “concerned” about AI’s impact—among the lowest globally. By comparison, concern levels were significantly higher in France (27%), the United States (26%), and the United Kingdom (25%).

The survey also explored attitudes toward AI-generated influencers—virtual personalities powered by AI. Globally, 23% of respondents said they would be likely to engage with such influencers. In contrast, western countries like the UK, Denmark, and the US showed the lowest levels of interest, with only 11% in each country indicating they would interact with AI-generated content.

The findings are based on responses from adults aged 18 and over, with sample sizes ranging from 501 to 2,003 across each of the 17 surveyed markets. (Source: IANS)