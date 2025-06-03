Mumbai Ranks 6th Globally in Data Center Construction Capacity: Report

New Delhi— Mumbai has emerged as a major global player in the data center industry, ranking sixth worldwide in under-construction capacity and surpassing established hubs such as London and Dublin, according to a new report released Tuesday by Cushman & Wakefield.

With 335 megawatts (MW) of data center capacity currently under development, Mumbai is expected to boost its operational capacity by 62% once these projects are completed. The city now stands as the seventh most developed data center market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

“Mumbai has firmly positioned itself among the top global markets, while Pune is quickly rising as a key data center hub in APAC,” said Gautam Saraf, Executive Managing Director – Mumbai and New Business, India, Cushman & Wakefield. “India’s data center sector continues to attract top-tier international operators and investors, even as domestic players aggressively scale up.”

This combination of global interest and local investment reflects India’s growing capacity to build sustainable, future-ready digital infrastructure. The country is projected to add over 2.7 gigawatts (GW) of capacity through under-construction and planned projects in the coming years.

The report, which examined 97 global markets, cited power availability, land access, and supporting infrastructure as key factors influencing data center growth.

In Mumbai, digital infrastructure upgrades are also driving momentum. Three new undersea cable projects are expected to land in the city this year, significantly enhancing India’s internet speed and bandwidth. These projects will improve digital connectivity between India and regions including Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia—further solidifying Mumbai’s position as a regional connectivity hub.

Pune, ranked fourth among APAC’s top emerging data center markets, is also seeing rapid expansion. As of Q1 2025, Pune has 112 IT MW of operational capacity, with an additional 190 IT MW in the pipeline across key tech corridors like Hinjewadi and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The city is quickly becoming a preferred destination for hyperscale operators and enterprise-level colocation facilities.

India’s accelerated digital infrastructure growth is positioning it as a global leader in the next wave of data-driven transformation. (Source: IANS)