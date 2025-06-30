Mumbai Records Second-Highest Property Registrations for June in Six Years: Report

Mumbai— Mumbai’s real estate market continued to display resilience in June 2025, registering 11,211 properties by noon on June 30—the second-highest figure for the month in the past six years, according to a report released Monday by Anarock Research.

Despite global economic headwinds and a notable slowdown in housing sales across the broader region, property registrations in India’s financial capital remained strong. Revenue from these registrations for June alone reached ₹1,004 crore.

“June 2025 marked another milestone for Mumbai real estate, with 11,211 properties registered and revenue collections totaling ₹1,004 crore—making it the second-best June in the past six years,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock Group. “While there has been a slight cooling in momentum, the sector continues to deliver strong performance.”

Data from the Maharashtra State Revenue Department confirms that both property registrations and revenue collection in Mumbai reached all-time highs for the January to June period. As of June 30, the city recorded 75,672 registrations—up 4 percent from 72,491 in the first half of 2024.

Revenue collection during this period surged to ₹6,699 crore, a 14 percent increase over ₹5,874 crore collected during the same time frame last year, setting a new record for first-half-year earnings.

This surge comes despite a steep decline in overall housing sales across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which dropped 32 percent year-over-year. Roughly 1.89 lakh housing units were sold in H1 2025, down from the same period in 2024.

One of the drivers behind the spike in registrations earlier this year was the impending increase in Maharashtra’s ready reckoner rates. The 3.9 percent hike for FY26 prompted a rush of registrations before the new rates took effect, with March alone seeing 15,501 registrations and a record ₹1,589 crore in revenue—one of the strongest monthly performances in recent memory.

Another notable trend is the rise in the average ticket size of homes being sold. The average value in H1 2025 climbed to ₹1.60 crore—up from ₹1.56 crore in H1 2024, and a dramatic 55 percent increase compared to ₹1.02 crore in H1 2021. This suggests a clear market shift toward premium housing, with more buyers opting for higher-end properties over affordable options. (Source: IANS)