Ola, Uber, Rapido Continue Advance Tipping Feature Despite Government Notice

New Delhi— Over a month after the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued notices to ride-hailing platforms such as Ola, Uber India, and Rapido regarding their controversial “advance tipping” feature, the option remains active across their apps.

The feature allows users to tip drivers before a ride even begins, a practice that has drawn widespread criticism from customers who say it’s misleading and unfair. Many users have reported feeling pressured into tipping, with some alleging that the apps automatically add a tip or make opting out difficult.

Several passengers claim they were either nudged or defaulted into tipping without giving explicit consent. Concerns have also been raised that the feature gives drivers more leverage in deciding whether to accept a ride, further complicating an experience already marred by issues such as ride refusals, cash-only requests, and cancellations based on destination.

Despite the ongoing complaints, there has been no update from the CCPA on the outcome of its inquiry as of June 22. Meanwhile, the tipping option still appears during the fare summary or payment stage on platforms like Ola, Uber, Rapido, and even the Bengaluru-based Namma Yatri.

Social media users on platforms like X and Reddit continue to share their frustration, with some accusing the companies of adding tips automatically or making the removal process intentionally confusing.

Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi previously addressed the matter on X, saying that the government is taking the issue seriously and that further notices would be issued if similar practices are found on other platforms.

Reports suggest that Namma Yatri was the first to roll out the advance tipping feature in Bengaluru, prompting other ride-hailing companies to adopt the same model. However, it remains unclear whether Namma Yatri has received a formal notice from the CCPA.

None of the companies—Ola, Uber, Rapido, or Namma Yatri—have publicly responded to the ongoing concerns, and the CCPA has not issued any additional statements.

Earlier this year, Ola and Uber were also criticized for allegedly charging different fares based on the user’s smartphone operating system, with claims that iPhone users were being charged more than Android users. Both companies denied the allegations, stating their fare structure is uniform across all devices. (Source: IANS)