Piyush Goyal Begins Two-Day Visit to Italy to Strengthen Economic Ties

New Delhi— Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday began a two-day official visit to Italy, following his engagements in France aimed at boosting India–France economic cooperation.

Goyal’s visit underscores India’s commitment to deepening strategic and economic partnerships with key European nations. According to an official statement, the trip focuses on expanding bilateral trade, investment, and industrial collaboration with Italy.

During his visit, Goyal will co-chair the 22nd Session of the India–Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC) alongside Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. The meeting comes at a crucial moment in bilateral ties, following the launch of the India–Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan (JSAP) 2025–2029, introduced after a meeting between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Giorgia Meloni at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in 2024.

The strategic plan outlines ten priority areas, with economic cooperation at its core. The JCEC session in Rome will evaluate progress and identify new opportunities for collaboration in sectors such as Industry 4.0, agritech, digitalization, energy transition, sustainable mobility, and the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

Goyal will also lead a high-level Indian business delegation to the India–Italy Growth Forum in Brescia, one of Italy’s key industrial centers. The forum will bring together industry leaders and stakeholders to strengthen investment ties, foster B2B connections, and explore innovation-driven, sustainable partnerships.

The visit reflects growing alignment between India and Italy’s economic ambitions and aims to transform shared strategic vision into long-term, resilient partnerships that promote inclusive growth and industrial transformation. (Source: IANS)