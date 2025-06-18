SpaceX Praises Starlink License in India: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi— Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday that he had a “productive meeting” with Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO of SpaceX, during which she welcomed the Indian government’s decision to grant a license to the company’s satellite internet service, Starlink.

Starlink, a subsidiary of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, aims to provide high-speed internet to remote and underserved areas using a network of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

“Had a productive meeting with @Gwynne_Shotwell, President & COO of @SpaceX, on India’s next frontier in connectivity. We delved into opportunities for collaboration in satellite communications to power Digital India’s soaring ambitions and empower every citizen across the country,” Scindia posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He emphasized that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, satellite technology is becoming a transformative tool in India’s digital revolution. Shotwell, in turn, appreciated the approval granted to Starlink, calling it “a great start to the journey,” according to Scindia.

Earlier this month, India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) formally issued a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license to Starlink, allowing the company to begin commercial operations in the country, potentially later this year or in early 2026.

Starlink is the third satcom provider to receive a GMPCS license in India, following Eutelsat’s OneWeb and Jio-SES. The company is also expected to receive trial spectrum in the coming days, having completed all security compliance requirements outlined in its letter of intent.

The next step involves securing authorization from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), for which Starlink has already submitted the necessary documentation. Spectrum allocation will follow once approval is granted.

The DoT’s approval came after Starlink agreed to abide by stringent national security guidelines for satellite communication operators. These include 29 additional compliance requirements such as mandatory interception and monitoring systems, data localization, mobile terminal location tracking, and the use of local data centers. (Source: IANS)