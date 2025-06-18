Top 100 South Korean Companies Contribute Over $1.16 Trillion to Economy in 2024

Seoul— South Korea’s 100 leading companies contributed a combined 1,615.2 trillion won (approximately $1.16 trillion) to the national economy in 2024, marking a 3.9% year-on-year increase, according to data released Wednesday by market research firm CEO Score.

Samsung Electronics led the rankings for the second consecutive year, with an economic contribution of 157.5 trillion won—up 7% from the previous year. The rankings exclude public enterprises and financial institutions such as banks, insurance providers, and securities firms, focusing solely on top-performing private-sector corporations.

These 100 companies, selected from South Korea’s 500 largest firms by revenue, recorded a combined sales increase of 6.6% to 2,122.4 trillion won in 2024, underscoring their central role in driving growth in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

Hyundai Motor Co. secured the second spot with a contribution of 115.2 trillion won, up 3.4% year-on-year. Kia Corp., Hyundai’s affiliate, ranked third with 86.6 trillion won—a notable 17.2% jump, largely driven by increased payments to suppliers.

Other companies in the top 10 included LG Electronics, Hyundai Mobis, GS Caltex, SK Energy, POSCO, Samsung C&T, and LG Chem.

Kia registered the largest year-over-year increase in contribution among the top firms. On the flip side, LG Energy Solution posted the steepest decline, with its contribution falling 28.3% to 19.2 trillion won.

Meanwhile, South Korean stocks traded higher late Wednesday morning, buoyed by gains in major technology shares. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 20.07 points, or 0.68%, to 2,970.37 as of 11:20 a.m. local time.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics climbed 1.98%, helping lift the broader market, while rival chipmaker SK hynix slipped 0.2%.

Market sentiment was also influenced by escalating geopolitical tensions after former U.S. President Donald Trump called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender” following Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites earlier this week. (Source: IANS)