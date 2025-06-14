Young Entrepreneurs Key to Making India a Global Drone Hub: Minister Paswan

New Delhi— Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan on Friday said the dedication of young entrepreneurs has the potential to transform India into a global leader in drone technology. His remarks came during the inauguration of Garuda Aerospace’s new agri-drone indigenisation facility in Chennai.

Paswan also launched 300 Centres of Excellence (CoEs) and flagged off Garuda Aerospace’s DGCA-approved “Train the Trainer” (TTT) program, aimed at boosting drone education and training nationwide.

Commending Garuda Aerospace’s efforts, the minister said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of making India a global drone hub can truly be achieved through the innovation and commitment of young entrepreneurs.” He praised the Bharat Drone Association for bringing together local component manufacturers under one roof at the new state-of-the-art facility, which is expected to produce over 100,000 drones within the next two years.

Paswan expressed his amazement at witnessing 2,000 agri-drones in one place, calling it a testament to India’s growing capabilities in drone manufacturing and technological innovation.

The inauguration included a live demonstration of agricultural drones by women operators, known as “Drone Didis,” highlighting Garuda Aerospace’s focus on empowerment, indigenous manufacturing, and self-reliance in the drone ecosystem.

Garuda Aerospace Founder and CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash emphasized the company’s commitment to meeting national targets. “Prime Minister Modi set a goal in 2022 to manufacture 100,000 made-in-India drones by 2026. So far, we’ve delivered 4,000 drones, and we are confident of achieving the target within the next two years,” he said.

The newly launched 35,000-square-foot facility is India’s first dedicated hub for the design, manufacturing, and testing of advanced Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). It represents a major milestone in expanding Garuda’s manufacturing capabilities and strengthening India’s drone ecosystem.

The DGCA-certified Train the Trainer (TTT) program is Garuda’s flagship skill development initiative, aimed at creating a robust pool of certified drone instructors. The company’s network of 300 CoEs—established in partnership with academic institutions and industry players—will foster innovation, research, and skill development across the country. (Source: IANS)