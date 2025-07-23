Apple iPhone Shipments in India Surge 36% in H1 2025: Industry Data

MUMBAI— Apple recorded a robust 36% year-on-year growth in iPhone shipments in India during the first half of 2025, according to industry data released on Wednesday. The company also posted a 13% rise in iPad shipments, underscoring strong consumer demand for its latest-generation devices, according to a report by CyberMedia Research (CMR).

The iPhone 16 series led the charge, accounting for 62% of Apple’s total iPhone shipments in India during H1 2025. The iPhone 15 series followed with a 30% market share, while the iPhone 16e and iPhone 14 series each contributed 4%.

In the tablet segment, the iPad 11 series dominated with a 64% share, while the newly launched iPad Air 2025 claimed 25%. Older models like the iPad Pro 2024, iPad Air 2024, and iPad 10 series made up the remainder of sales.

CMR estimates that Apple will maintain its strong momentum in the second half of the year, potentially securing an 11% share in the Indian smartphone market and a 33% share in tablets.

Prabhu Ram, Vice President of CMR’s Industry Research Group, attributed the company’s growth to a combination of factors, including rising demand, improved affordability through financing options, local production, and a stronger retail footprint.

“Apple’s growth trajectory in India continues to benefit from a confluence of factors: improved affordability through financing schemes, a maturing ecosystem, localised production, and deeper retail presence,” said Ram. He added that India’s expanding digital lifestyle and the premium device segment present significant opportunities for Apple going forward. (Source: IANS)