Apple Sets New Record for iPhone Production and Exports from India in First Half of 2025

NEW DELHI— Apple has posted its highest-ever iPhone production and export figures from India in the first half of 2025, signaling the country’s growing importance in the company’s global manufacturing strategy.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) highlighted the milestone in a post on social media platform X, calling it a “record iPhone output from its India orchard,” underscoring the country’s expanding role in global tech supply chains.

According to data from market research firm Canalys, iPhone production in India surged 53 percent year-over-year between January and June 2025, reaching 23.9 million units. This marks Apple’s fastest ramp-up in Indian manufacturing since it began assembling phones in the country in 2017.

The sharp increase comes as Apple continues to diversify its supply chain and reduce dependence on China, amid rising geopolitical tensions and the threat of higher U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

Exports matched the production surge, also rising 53 percent compared to the same period last year. The United States was the top destination, accounting for 78 percent of India-made iPhone exports—up significantly from 53 percent a year earlier. Shipments to other markets such as the Netherlands, UAE, UK, and Japan declined in relative share.

Foxconn, Apple’s largest manufacturing partner, led Indian production efforts, contributing more than half of all exported iPhones. The Tata Group has also emerged as a major player, now responsible for nearly 40 percent of Apple’s iPhone exports from India.

Industry analysts say the growth reflects Apple’s increasing confidence in India’s manufacturing ecosystem. “This could be Apple’s earliest-ever flagship production ramp-up from India,” said Sanyam Chaurasia, Principal Analyst at Canalys Omdia. He added that if India can match China’s production timelines, it could mark a major shift in Apple’s global supply chain.

The surge has been fueled in part by India’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for electronics, which provides financial incentives for scaling up local manufacturing. The development also strengthens the country’s “Make in India” campaign, which aims to position India as a global manufacturing hub. (Source: IANS)