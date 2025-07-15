India Accelerates Trade Talks with EU, US, and ASEAN Ahead of Key Deadlines

NEW DELHI— India is ramping up its trade negotiations with major global partners, including the European Union (EU), the United States, and the ASEAN bloc, as it eyes critical deadlines in the coming months, officials from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press briefing, Special Secretary Satya Srinivas said talks are progressing at varying speeds, with some showing notable advancement.

“The 12th round of negotiations with the EU was held last week and was very productive,” Srinivas said. He added that both parties have exchanged market access offers for goods and services.

“Some parts of the deal, known as ‘chapters,’ have been finalised, while discussions continue on the issues where both sides differ. The next round of talks is expected to take place in India in the first week of September,” he noted.

India and the EU are targeting a full free trade agreement by the end of 2025, but officials from both sides have agreed to pursue an interim deal to accelerate the process.

Simultaneously, India’s bilateral trade discussions with the United States are gaining momentum. A delegation of Indian officials is currently in Washington for another round of talks aimed at finalizing a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), expected to conclude by this fall.

This is the third visit by Indian officials to the US in recent months, reflecting both nations’ commitment to closing the deal.

Srinivas confirmed that several chapters were closed during the last round of talks in India, and the ongoing round has helped address remaining issues.

Progress is also underway in India’s negotiations with ASEAN member states. The next round of talks is scheduled to take place in New Delhi in August, followed by another meeting in Malaysia in October.

India is aiming to make significant headway in these talks before the ASEAN-India Summit at the end of October. (Source: IANS)