India Approves 6 Chip Manufacturing Projects, Over 27,000 Direct Jobs Expected

NEW DELHI— The Indian government has approved six semiconductor manufacturing projects with a combined investment of approximately ₹1.55 lakh crore, expected to create more than 27,000 direct job opportunities, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

These projects are part of the broader ‘Semicon India Programme’, a ₹76,000 crore initiative aimed at developing a robust semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

“Semiconductor manufacturing is a highly specialized and complex process. Most of the employment opportunities generated are skilled jobs,” Prasada noted. He added that the sector’s foundational nature will have a cascading impact on job creation across associated industries and the broader supply chain.

Under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, fiscal support has been extended to approved startups and MSMEs. So far, 22 design companies have been approved under this scheme, including three based in Telangana. In addition, design infrastructure support has been sanctioned for 11 companies in the state. Telangana is also benefitting from the Chips to Startup (C2S) programme, with 22 institutes receiving design tools and six receiving financial aid.

Tamil Nadu has also seen notable engagement under the DLI scheme, with three design companies approved and infrastructure support granted to six firms.

The C2S programme, launched to build a skilled workforce for the semiconductor sector, aims to train 85,000 professionals. As of now, more than 45,000 students from 100 engineering institutions have enrolled, gaining access to semiconductor design software and tools.

To further support talent development, the government established the Skilled Manpower Advanced Research and Training (SMART) Lab at NIELIT Calicut in 2022. The lab has already trained over 42,000 engineers, with a target of reaching 100,000 nationwide.

The government is also partnering with leading industry players and academic institutions — including Lam Research, IBM, and Purdue University — to build a comprehensive talent and innovation ecosystem for India’s semiconductor ambitions. (Source: IANS)