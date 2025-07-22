Main Negotiations for India-UK FTA Completed, UK Ready to Welcome PM Modi: Envoy

LONDON— As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for a two-day official visit to the United Kingdom, India’s High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram K. Doraiswami, confirmed that the primary negotiations surrounding the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) have been completed. Only final legal formalities remain before the agreement can be officially signed.

PM Modi will visit the UK from July 23 to 24 at the invitation of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This will be his fourth visit to the United Kingdom.

Speaking to IANS, Doraiswami said the visit will focus heavily on trade and investment, with particular attention to how the FTA will be implemented and how both countries can deepen their economic partnership.

“Indian companies operating in the UK are largely satisfied with the market access they’ve received,” he noted.

According to Doraiswami, the “main FTA negotiations have concluded, as announced by the Prime Ministers of both countries on May 6. However, some final paperwork — what we call ‘legal scrubbing’ — is still underway to ensure the agreement is legally airtight and ready for formal signing.”

He added, “Our entire team is working here in London to prepare for Prime Minister Modi’s visit.”

The India-UK FTA, once in effect, is projected to double bilateral trade to $120 billion by 2030. Under the agreement, 99% of Indian exports to the UK will enjoy zero-duty access, according to an official statement.

The deal is expected to unlock major export opportunities for India’s labor-intensive sectors, including textiles, marine products, leather, footwear, sports goods and toys, gems and jewelry, as well as for industries such as engineering goods, auto components, and organic chemicals.

Following his UK visit, PM Modi will travel to the Maldives from July 25 to 26 for a state visit at the invitation of Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu. This will be Modi’s third trip to the island nation and the first state visit by any foreign head of government during President Muizzu’s tenure. (Source: IANS)