Microsoft Restores Services to Russia-Linked Nayara Energy After Court Petition

New Delhi– Microsoft has restored access to its services for Nayara Energy, a Russian-linked oil refining and marketing company operating in India, just two days after the firm alleged that the tech giant had abruptly cut off its digital systems.

In a statement on Wednesday, Microsoft said it remains “committed to supporting all its customers in India and worldwide,” and confirmed that services to Nayara Energy had been reinstated.

The company added, “We are engaged in ongoing discussions with the European Union to ensure service continuity for the organization.”

Nayara Energy operates fuel retail outlets across India and is nearly 49% owned by Russia’s state-run Rosneft. The remainder of the company is primarily held by international firms Trafigura and UCP Investment Group, through an Indian consortium.

Earlier this week, Nayara filed a petition with the Delhi High Court, claiming that Microsoft had unilaterally and without notice suspended access to essential services, jeopardizing its operations. The company sought immediate restoration of access to protect its rights and maintain business continuity.

According to Nayara, Microsoft’s action was linked to new European Union sanctions targeting Russian businesses, announced in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

On July 18, the EU unveiled a sweeping package of economic and individual sanctions against Russia, targeting the energy, banking, and defense sectors. The measures included an import ban on refined petroleum products made from Russian crude, even if processed in a third country—excluding a few exceptions such as Canada, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The EU stated the purpose of the new rules was to block Russian crude oil from entering the European market “through the back door.” (Source: IANS)