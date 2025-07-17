Mumbai Leads India in Young Entrepreneurial Talent, Says New Report

MUMBAI— Mumbai has emerged as the leading city in India for young entrepreneurs under the age of 30, with 15 individuals featured in the newly released Avendus Wealth – Hurun India U30 List 2025, unveiled on Thursday.

The report profiles 79 of India’s most promising business leaders under 30 who are reshaping industries such as technology, finance, healthcare, and consumer goods. It marks the debut of the Uth Series, a collaborative initiative between Avendus Wealth and Hurun India aimed at spotlighting next-generation entrepreneurs.

Among the standout names is 22-year-old Kaivalya Vohra, Co-founder of Zepto, a Mumbai-based quick-commerce startup. He is the youngest entrepreneur on the list and represents the rapid rise of the instant delivery sector in India.

Also featured is Devika Gholap, 28, the youngest woman on the list, recognized for her work in digital pathology at OptraSCAN. Her contributions highlight the growing influence of women in India’s healthcare tech space.

The average age of honorees is 28, underscoring how early many Indian entrepreneurs are stepping into leadership roles. Notably, 66 of the 79 individuals are first-generation founders, reflecting a shift toward self-made success in the country’s evolving business landscape.

Collectively, these young leaders have created companies that employ more than 64,000 people and have secured over $5.2 billion in equity funding. Software products and services emerged as the most represented sector, followed by consumer goods and financial services. Over 60 percent of the businesses on the list are service-led.

Apurva Sahijwani, Managing Director and CEO of Avendus Wealth Management, said the new generation of entrepreneurs is scaling businesses faster and taking a global approach from the outset. “The Uth Series is our way of supporting and learning from the journeys of these future leaders,” she said.

Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher at Hurun India, said the U30 List is a testament to the maturity, resilience, and ambition of young Indian entrepreneurs. “Their success shows that innovation today isn’t about legacy—it’s about bold ideas and the determination to build,” he added. (Source: IANS)