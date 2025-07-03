Musk-Backed Starlink’s India Authorization Still Under Review by IN-SPACe

New Delhi— The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) is still reviewing the approval process for Elon Musk’s satellite-based internet venture, Starlink, which is expected to launch in India in the coming months.

Reliable sources told IANS on Thursday that “the authorization is still under evaluation” by the space regulator. IN-SPACe has not yet commented publicly on whether the process has reached an advanced stage.

IN-SPACe Chairman Dr. Pawan Goenka recently met with Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO of SpaceX, to address and resolve remaining authorization-related issues.

Although most of the groundwork for Starlink’s India rollout is reportedly complete, a few technical and procedural steps remain before the service can officially launch, sources said.

On Wednesday, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told IANS that the Ministry has completed all due diligence on its end for Starlink’s entry into India. “Now the ball is in Starlink’s court to begin their services in India after receiving the necessary regulatory and licensing approvals,” he said.

Dr. Goenka also confirmed in recent reports that the majority of Starlink’s licensing and regulatory hurdles have been addressed. IN-SPACe has issued a draft Letter of Intent (LOI) to the company. Once both parties sign the document, Starlink will be officially cleared to begin operations in the Indian market.

Starlink provides high-speed internet via a network of low-Earth orbit satellites and currently operates the world’s largest satellite constellation, with over 6,750 satellites in orbit.

Starlink is already operational in several countries, including Mongolia, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Jordan, Yemen, Azerbaijan, and Sri Lanka. (Source: IANS)