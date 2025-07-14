Trump Threatens 100% Secondary Tariffs on Countries Importing Russian Energy

NEW YORK— U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to impose a 100% secondary tariff on countries that continue to import oil, gas, and uranium from Russia, citing deep frustration with Moscow’s refusal to pursue a peace agreement with Ukraine.

Speaking at the White House alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Trump issued a 50-day ultimatum for Russia to make a deal or face severe economic retaliation through tariffs.

“We’re very, very unhappy with them, and we’re going to be doing very severe tariffs,” Trump told reporters. “If we don’t have a deal in 50 days, tariffs at about 100 percent — you’d call them secondary tariffs.”

While aimed at pressuring the Kremlin, the move would have global consequences — potentially affecting major Russian energy buyers such as India and China. India, in particular, could become an unintended casualty as it works to finalize a bilateral trade deal with the United States.

Washington believes cutting off energy revenues could choke Russia’s war efforts and prompt countries like China to push Moscow toward peace negotiations.

Trump also voiced support for a proposed bill that would impose a 500% tariff on nations importing Russian energy products. The legislation, introduced by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and backed by 85 co-sponsors from both parties, is expected to pass with minimal changes.

“They’ve actually crafted a pretty good piece of legislation,” Trump said, though he added, “I’m not sure we need it,” citing his existing executive authority to impose tariffs. “I don’t want them to waste their time.”

Graham reportedly held off introducing the bill until receiving Trump’s green light and is now coordinating with House Speaker Mike Johnson to move it forward.

India has consistently defended its energy purchases from Russia, arguing that they are essential for economic development and help stabilize global oil prices. In December, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated that Russian oil is “not necessarily cheap,” and that India’s imports had prevented global prices from soaring to as much as $200 per barrel.

Trump also reiterated his hard stance on Russia, saying he would impose “very severe tariffs” and expressing personal frustration with President Vladimir Putin.

“My conversations with him are very pleasant, and then the missiles go off at night,” Trump said, referring to ongoing Russian strikes in Ukraine. “I felt we had a deal about four times,” he added, referencing his past attempts to broker peace, “but it just kept going on and on.”

In addition, Trump announced that the U.S. would be sending Patriot missile systems and other military aid to Ukraine as part of its continued support. (source: IANS)