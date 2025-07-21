WhatsApp Begins Testing Ads in Status Updates and Promoted Channels in New Beta Release

NEW DELHI— Meta is taking a significant step toward monetizing WhatsApp by testing new ad features in its latest Android beta update (version 2.25.21.11). The update introduces two key tools: Status Ads and Promoted Channels, now available to select beta users on Android, according to WABetaInfo.

The new Status Ads feature is similar to Instagram Stories ads. Business accounts will be able to post sponsored content that appears in users’ Status feeds — between updates from friends and family. These ads will be clearly labeled as “sponsored” to distinguish them from personal content.

Importantly, WhatsApp will give users control over their ad experience. If a user doesn’t want to see ads from a specific advertiser, they can block them, and ads from that source will no longer appear.

The second feature, Promoted Channels, is designed to increase the visibility of public channels in WhatsApp’s channel directory. Businesses or creators who pay to promote their channels will see them appear higher in search results, helping grow their audience. Like Status Ads, these promoted listings will also carry a “sponsored” label.

These additions mark WhatsApp’s deeper move into advertising and creator monetization — long-established revenue streams for Meta’s other platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

Meta has emphasized that user privacy remains a top priority. All promotional content will be confined to public sections of the app, such as Status and Channels. Private messages will remain completely ad-free.

In a previous beta release (version 2.25.19.15), WhatsApp also began testing a feature that allows users to download detailed reports on ad activity. These reports show which ads were shown, who sponsored them, and when they were displayed — adding a layer of transparency uncommon in most messaging platforms. (Source: IANS)