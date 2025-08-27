Google Translate rolls out live conversation mode, language practice tools

Mumbai– Google has introduced two major updates to its Translate app — real-time conversation translation and interactive language practice — powered by the advanced reasoning and multimodal capabilities of its Gemini models.

The live conversation feature supports two-way translations in more than 70 languages, including Arabic, French, Hindi, Korean, Spanish, and Tamil. Users can open the Translate app on Android or iOS, tap “Live translate,” select their languages, and begin speaking. The app will then provide both audio output and an on-screen transcript of the conversation in both languages.

The company said the new capability is designed to work even in challenging environments. “Google Translate’s live capabilities use our advanced voice and speech recognition models, which are trained to help isolate sounds, even in busy airports or at a noisy café in a new country,” Google noted. The feature is available starting today in the U.S., India, and Mexico.

Alongside this, Google is rolling out a Beta version of its language practice tool, beginning with customised exercises for English speakers learning Spanish and French, and for Spanish, French, and Portuguese speakers learning English. By tapping “Practice” in the app, learners can set their skill level and goals, and Translate will generate adaptive scenarios. Exercises include listening to conversations and tapping the words heard for comprehension, as well as speaking practice with guided prompts.

Google said these interactive sessions are generated dynamically and adapt to the learner’s progress in real time, offering a personalised approach to language learning. (Source: IANS)