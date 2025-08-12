Indian Markets End Lower Ahead of Key Inflation Data, Tariff Concerns

MUMBAI— Indian benchmark indices closed lower on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the release of July inflation data from both domestic and U.S. sources, with lingering concerns over global trade tariffs adding to the pressure.

The Sensex ended at 80,235.59, down 368.49 points, or 0.46 percent. The 30-share index opened in negative territory at 80,508.51, compared with the previous close of 80,604.08, and remained range-bound through the session amid sharp volatility.

The Nifty settled at 24,487.40, down 97.65 points, or 0.40 percent.

Among Sensex constituents, Bajaj Finance, Trent, Hindustan Unilever, Eicher Motors, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, BEL, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Reliance Industries were the top laggards. On the gainers’ side were Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, and Titan.

Most sectoral indices came under pressure during the session amid persistent selling. Nifty Financial Services fell 270 points (1.02 percent), Nifty Bank dropped 467.05 points (0.84 percent), and Nifty FMCG lost 275 points (0.50 percent). Nifty IT and Nifty Auto bucked the trend and ended in positive territory.

Broader market performance was mixed. Nifty Next 50 and Nifty Smallcap 100 closed flat, while Nifty Midcap 100 slipped 154 points (0.27 percent) and Nifty 100 declined 86 points (0.34 percent).

Market sentiment reflected volatility tied to global tariff developments, with investors cautious following the extension of the U.S.–China tariff truce and ahead of inflation reports.

“U.S. inflation figures, especially if they show tariff-related impacts, could influence the Federal Reserve’s policy stance. Domestically, inflation is expected to remain within the RBI’s comfort range. Sector-wise, healthcare and auto stocks posted gains, while financials and real estate weighed on the indices. In the near term, stock-specific movements are likely to continue, with investors focusing on domestic consumption-led sectors to navigate volatility,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Meanwhile, the rupee traded flat near 87.70 against the U.S. dollar as the dollar index hovered around 98.30 with a slightly positive bias. Firm crude oil prices added pressure on the currency, while traders awaited the release of U.S. CPI data later in the day for fresh cues, analysts noted. (Source: IANS)