World Faces 1 Million Semiconductor Talent Gap by 2030; India Positioned to Bridge Shortfall

New Delhi– The world is expected to face a shortage of one million semiconductor professionals by 2030, and India is well placed to bridge a significant part of this gap, Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Friday.

Emphasizing the importance of building a strong talent pipeline, the minister said one of the key goals of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) is to develop a global workforce for the sector.

Speaking at the inauguration of India’s first end-to-end Semiconductor OSAT Pilot Line Facility of CG Power at Sanand, Gujarat, Vaishnaw said the launch marks a decisive step toward realizing Bharat’s ambition of becoming a hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing, and downstream capabilities. Gujarat, he added, is emerging as a pivotal center in this transformation.

Vaishnaw noted that the OSAT Pilot Line will play a critical role, with chips manufactured at the facility used for customer qualification. “Once these chips are approved, it becomes much easier for commercial plants to commence full-scale production of qualified products,” he said.

He described the launch as one of the most significant milestones under the India Semiconductor Mission, which has already approved 10 projects.

The government has also partnered with 270 universities, equipping them with state-of-the-art semiconductor design tools. In 2025 alone, these tools were used over 120 million times. As a direct result, 20 chips designed by 17 institutions have already been successfully fabricated at the Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL) in Mohali.

“Very few countries in the world provide students with access to such advanced tools,” Vaishnaw said, adding that the initiative will empower India’s youth, strengthen its technical ecosystem, and position the nation as a global hub for semiconductor talent.

The CG Semi facility at Sanand will offer end-to-end solutions for chip assembly, packaging, testing, and post-test services, covering both traditional and advanced packaging technologies. Officials said the pilot line represents a major step in strengthening India’s semiconductor capabilities and supporting the goal of self-reliance while also serving global markets. (Source: IANS)