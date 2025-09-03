Apple bets big on India with fourth retail store in Pune

New Delhi/Pune– Apple on Wednesday previewed its fourth retail store in India, located at Koregaon Park in Pune, underscoring its growing focus on the domestic market where the company is scaling up both production and exports. The store opens to the public on Thursday.

The Pune outlet, set in a hub of culture and education, will showcase Apple’s full product lineup and offer personalized services, expert support, and free “Today at Apple” sessions to help customers explore creative uses of their devices.

“There’s nothing we love more in Apple Retail than connecting with customers, and just days after opening a new store in Bengaluru, we couldn’t be more excited to unveil Apple Koregaon Park in Pune,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail.

“In a city celebrated for its history and creativity, Apple Koregaon Park introduces an incredible new destination for customers to connect with all things Apple — whether they’re shopping for a new product, looking for support for one they already own and love, or seeking inspiration to bring their next big idea to life,” she added.

The new store will be staffed by 68 team members from 11 Indian states, trained to assist with devices such as the iPhone 16 lineup, iPad Air with Apple Pencil Pro, and the M4-powered MacBook Air. Services will include personalized setup, switching guidance to iOS, trade-in options, and financing programs.

Apple said the Pune location will also extend its education initiatives through daily in-store learning and creativity sessions designed for students and the wider community.

The new outlet adds to Apple’s existing stores in Mumbai, Delhi, and the recently opened Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru.

The expansion comes as Apple deepens its manufacturing base in India. For the first time, all models of the upcoming iPhone 17 series, including Pro versions, will be assembled in the country. The move is seen as part of Apple’s strategy to diversify production beyond China and mitigate risks from U.S. tariffs.

Exports from India reflect the shift. Between April and July this year, iPhones worth $7.5 billion were shipped overseas, compared to $17 billion in the entire previous fiscal year. In the financial year ending March, Apple assembled iPhones worth $22 billion in India — a 60 percent increase from the year before.

The company is expected to ramp up production to 60 million iPhones this year, up from 35–40 million in 2024–25. (Source: IANS)