Apple Set to Unveil Next-Gen iPhones With New Chips, Slim Air Model

NEW DELHI– Apple is gearing up for its biggest product launch of the year on Tuesday, where the tech giant is expected to debut its next generation of iPhones at the highly anticipated “Awe Dropping” event.

The lineup will reportedly feature four iPhone models powered by Apple’s new A19 and A19 Pro chips, designed to deliver faster performance and enhanced capabilities. While the overall design may not differ dramatically from last year’s iPhone 16, the company is focusing on artificial intelligence–driven features and improved user experience to capture buyer interest.

Among the standout introductions could be an ultra-thin Air model, measuring less than 5.5 millimeters thick, underscoring Apple’s push toward sleeker, more versatile hardware.

AI integration has become central to Apple’s long-term strategy. Although some marquee updates — including a significantly upgraded Siri assistant — are slated for release next year, the new iPhones are expected to expand on the AI foundation introduced with the iPhone 16. That model saw strong demand but fell just short of sales expectations after certain promised features were delayed.

Investor enthusiasm is running high ahead of the event, with Apple’s stock showing upward momentum over the past month. Analysts forecast iPhone sales could rise about 2 percent to 232 million units by 2026, supporting steady growth across Apple’s services business.

India is emerging as a key player in Apple’s global plans, both as a fast-expanding consumer market and as a manufacturing hub. With new retail stores and a growing middle class, the country is becoming increasingly important to Apple’s strategy.

“At some point, India could start playing the kind of role that China has played for Apple, which would be a clear positive for the company’s growth,” said Viram Shah, founder and CEO of Vested Finance. (Source: IANS)