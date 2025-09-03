India has 106 mn sq. ft. of real estate potential within transit hubs: Report

New Delhi– India could unlock more than 106 million square feet of real estate development within major transit hubs such as Metro stations, railway stations, and inter-state bus terminals across the country’s top eight cities, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The report by CBRE, a global real estate consulting firm, highlighted that the Delhi-NCR region offers the highest potential at 32 million square feet, driven by the rapid expansion of its Metro network, inter-state bus terminals, and city railway stations.

Mumbai ranked second with an estimated 20 million square feet of potential, followed by Chennai at 13 million square feet. Other cities including Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Pune also show significant activity linked to transit-oriented development (TOD) as their mass transit networks expand.

TOD typically integrates commercial and residential projects with pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, cycling lanes, and multi-modal transport facilities anchored around major transit nodes. The approach is reshaping urban ecosystems by combining office, residential, retail, and leisure spaces, thereby reducing commute times and promoting more compact and connected cities.

“TOD paves the way for vibrant, mixed-use communities that are not only commercially viable but also sustainable and livable. As Metro networks and transport hubs continue to expand across urban India, transit-oriented development will play a pivotal role in shaping inclusive, accessible, and future-ready cities,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO, India, South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE.

The report cited Delhi-NCR projects such as Dwarka ISBT, Aerocity ISBT, and Jewar International Airport, along with existing hubs like Sarai Rohilla and Hindon Airport, as key areas for TOD-linked real estate.

In Mumbai, opportunities center on hubs including Bandra, Dadar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. Chennai’s potential lies in corridors linked to Chennai Airport, the Maduravoyal Expressway, and the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road.

“Transit-oriented development is fast emerging as a game-changer for India’s urban growth story. Developers are increasingly aligning with TOD principles to design integrated, live-work-play ecosystems that cater to the evolving needs of urban professionals,” said Ram Chandnani, Managing Director, Leasing Services, CBRE India. (Source: IANS)