Trump Says Xi Approved TikTok Deal After Phone Call, Leaders to Meet at APEC Summit

WASHINGTON– U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that Chinese President Xi Jinping has approved a deal allowing TikTok to continue operating in the United States, following a phone call between the two leaders.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the call as “very productive,” saying the two sides discussed trade, fentanyl, the Russia–Ukraine war, and the future of TikTok in the U.S. He also announced plans to meet Xi at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in South Korea next month.

“I just completed a very productive call with President Xi of China. We made progress on many very important issues including Trade, Fentanyl, the need to bring the War between Russia and Ukraine to an end, and the approval of the TikTok Deal,” Trump wrote. “I also agreed with President Xi that we would meet at the APEC Summit in South Korea, that I would go to China in the early part of next year, and that President Xi would, likewise, come to the United States at an appropriate time.”

China’s official readout called the conversation “pragmatic, positive, and constructive.” On TikTok, Xi stressed that Beijing’s position was “clear,” saying China respects the wishes of companies and supports commercial negotiations based on market rules, laws, and mutual interests. He also urged the U.S. to provide a fair and open business environment for Chinese companies and avoid unilateral trade restrictions.

Xi praised “recent consultations between the two teams,” saying they showed “the spirit of equality, respect, and mutual benefit.”

The Trump administration earlier this week announced it had reached a framework agreement with China on TikTok after two days of negotiations in Madrid. Talks were led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, while China’s delegation included Vice Premier He Lifeng and senior trade negotiator Li Chenggang.

“We have a framework for a TikTok deal,” Bessent said in Madrid, though details of the agreement have not yet been made public. (Source: IANS)