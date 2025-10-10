Indian Professionals Still Reluctant to Discuss Mental Health at Work, Survey Finds

NEW DELHI– A new report has revealed that many Indian professionals remain uncomfortable discussing mental health at work, fearing they will be judged or viewed as incapable by their employers and colleagues. The findings were released Friday by job portal Naukri to mark World Mental Health Day, observed globally on October 10 to raise awareness about mental well-being and reduce stigma.

Based on a survey of 19,650 job seekers, the report found that 31 percent of respondents were reluctant to voice mental health concerns at work for fear of being perceived as incompetent. Nearly 30 percent said they worried about being judged by peers, while 21 percent feared being dismissed as “making excuses.” Another 21 percent believed such openness could hinder their career growth.

The survey also found that nearly three in four professionals hesitate to disclose mental health reasons when taking time off. About 45 percent said they would mark such absences as general sick leave, while only 28 percent were comfortable being open about their reasons. Around 20 percent said they would avoid taking leave altogether, and 9 percent admitted they would fabricate another excuse.

Poor work-life balance emerged as the leading cause of workplace stress, cited by 39 percent of respondents. This was followed by micromanaging supervisors (30 percent), lack of recognition (22 percent), and fear of making mistakes (10 percent).

When asked about potential solutions, 60 percent of employees emphasized the need for flexible work arrangements. Others suggested stress-management workshops (22 percent), paid mental health days (10 percent), and managerial training programs (9 percent) as steps employers could take to support mental well-being.

The study also highlighted sector-specific differences. In the pharmaceutical industry, 25 percent of respondents cited lack of recognition as the biggest challenge. In knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) and research roles, 33 percent blamed micromanagement, while in design and hospitality, 28 percent said stigma ran so deep they would rather skip leave than admit to mental health struggles. By contrast, professionals in banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) showed greater openness, with more than 30 percent saying they would disclose mental health as a reason for leave. (Source: IANS)