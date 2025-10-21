Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher in Muhurat Trading as Samvat 2082 Begins

MUMBAI– Indian stock markets closed higher on Tuesday during the special Muhurat trading session held to mark Diwali 2025 and the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year, Vikram Samvat 2082.

The Sensex gained 62.97 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 84,426.34, while the Nifty rose 25.45 points, or 0.10 percent, to settle at 25,868.60. The one-hour trading session, considered auspicious among investors, symbolizes prosperity and good fortune for the year ahead.

Despite lighter volumes and mild profit booking, the indices held firm above key short-term supports, signaling strong underlying momentum and continued investor confidence, analysts said. “Technically, the structure remains bullish as long as Nifty sustains above 25,800, with 25,750 acting as immediate support. A breakout above 26,000–26,300 could open the door to fresh lifetime highs,” they noted.

The Bank Nifty ended slightly lower by 26 points, or 0.04 percent, at 58,007.20. The day’s performance extended the market’s winning streak to five consecutive sessions, buoyed by positive global cues.

Top gainers on the Sensex included Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Power Grid, and Bajaj Finance. Among major laggards were Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, and Asian Paints.

In the broader market, the NSE Midcap 100 rose 0.11 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.52 percent. Sectorally, Nifty Auto, IT, Metal, Pharma, Energy, and Oil & Gas closed with modest gains, while Nifty Bank, PSU Bank, and Realty indices posted minor declines.

All major exchanges — BSE, NSE, MCX, and NCDEX — participated in the special trading window, which included block deals between 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m., followed by regular Muhurat trading from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Market experts said the auspicious session sets a positive tone for the new Samvat year, reflecting investor optimism and confidence in India’s economic resilience amid global uncertainty. (Source: IANS)