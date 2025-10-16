Sensex, Nifty Rally for Second Straight Day on Robust Q2 Earnings and Global Optimism

Mumbai– Indian equities continued their upward momentum on Thursday, with both the Sensex and Nifty closing higher for the second consecutive session, driven by strong corporate earnings and broad-based buying across sectors.

At the end of trading, the Sensex climbed 862.23 points, or 1.04 percent, to settle at 83,467.66, while the Nifty rose 261.75 points, or 1.03 percent, to finish at 25,585.3.

“The bulls remained in control for the second straight session as Nifty crossed the psychological hurdle of 25,500,” market experts said. They added that the index had also “broken out above a major falling trend line connecting all key tops since the previous record high of 26,277, indicating the potential for further upside in the coming sessions.”

Analysts noted that the broader market tone remains positive, with Nifty likely to advance toward the 25,800–26,000 range in the short term. Support has now shifted higher to around 25,420.

Broader indices mirrored the optimism, with the Nifty MidCap 100 up 0.46 percent and the Nifty SmallCap 100 gaining 0.24 percent. All sectoral indices ended in the green except Nifty PSU Bank, which slipped 0.44 percent. The Nifty FMCG and Realty indices led the rally, gaining 2.02 percent and 1.90 percent, respectively.

Among top performers on the Sensex were Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank, while Infosys and Eternal were the only laggards.

Experts attributed the market’s strength to positive global cues, optimism surrounding India–U.S. trade discussions, and sustained investor confidence during the second-quarter earnings season. Buying interest was particularly strong in Realty, Auto, FMCG, and Private Banking stocks.

Investor sentiment was also lifted by expectations of a demand recovery in the third quarter of FY26, early signs of renewed foreign inflows, dovish commentary from the U.S. Federal Reserve, and a weaker dollar index. The recent appreciation of the Indian rupee further supported the upbeat market mood.

While analysts see continued short-term momentum, they cautioned that the market’s sustained performance will depend on the trajectory of corporate earnings and developments in global trade dynamics. (Source: IANS)