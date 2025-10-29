Starlink to Conduct Security and Technical Demonstrations in Mumbai from October 30

NEW DELHI– Elon Musk’s satellite internet company Starlink is set to conduct two days of technical and security demonstration runs in Mumbai on October 30 and 31, marking a major step toward its commercial launch in India.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the demonstrations will be carried out before Indian law enforcement agencies to verify Starlink’s compliance with the country’s technical and security requirements for satellite broadband operations. The tests will use provisional spectrum allocated to Starlink and are considered a prerequisite for securing final clearances to begin services in India.

The demonstrations are aimed at confirming compliance with the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) authorization standards, which govern the operation of satellite-based communication systems.

More than 10 satellite operators have already entered the Indian market under the government’s framework allowing up to 100 percent foreign direct investment in the sector. Alongside Starlink, which has received the necessary approvals, other licensed players include Reliance Jio’s joint venture with SES and Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb.

Starlink, currently the world’s largest satellite communications network with a constellation of 7,578 satellites, is positioning itself to be a key player in expanding broadband access across India. Direct-to-cell communication—where a satellite connects directly to a user’s mobile device—is emerging as one of the most promising technologies in the country’s growing satcom market.

With several remote regions still lacking reliable terrestrial internet access, satellite connectivity is seen as a vital complement to existing fiber and mobile networks. Satellite internet services rely on constellations operating in geostationary or non-geostationary orbits to deliver high-speed connections to underserved areas.

In August, the Indian government confirmed that all user data, traffic, and related information gathered by Starlink will be stored within the country, ensuring that no domestic traffic is mirrored to servers abroad.

The successful completion of this week’s demonstrations could pave the way for Starlink’s long-awaited commercial rollout in India, a move expected to transform connectivity in rural and remote regions. (Source: IANS)