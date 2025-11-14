Adani Group Announces Rs 63,000 Crore Investment for Two Major Energy Projects in Assam

AHMEDABAD, India — The Adani Group will invest Rs 63,000 crore in two large-scale energy projects in Assam, marking one of the biggest private-sector commitments in the history of India’s northeastern region. The announcement came Friday after Adani Power Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) received Letters of Award from the Assam government.

Adani Power, the country’s largest private power producer, will invest Rs 48,000 crore to build a 3,200 MW greenfield ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in the state. AGEL, India’s top renewable energy company, plans to invest another Rs 15,000 crore to develop two pumped storage plants (PSPs) with a combined capacity of 2,700 MW.

AGEL has also secured an award for 500 MW of energy storage capacity, which will be provided through these PSP projects.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said the initiatives signal the region’s growing importance in India’s economic and energy landscape. “The North-East is emerging as a vital frontier in India’s growth story, and we are proud to contribute to its transformation,” he said. “These projects represent the largest private-sector investment in the region and reaffirm our commitment to energy security, industrial development, and job creation.”

The investments build on Adani’s earlier pledge to deploy Rs 50,000 crore in the northeast, accelerating development across the region. “These projects will not only energize Assam but also catalyze progress across the entire northeastern corridor,” he added.

Adani Power won the project with a tariff bid of Rs 6.30 per kWh in a competitive process. The thermal plant will be developed under a Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) model, with coal linkage secured under the Government of India’s SHAKTI policy.

The project is expected to generate between 20,000 and 25,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction and sustain around 3,500 jobs once operational. Commissioning will begin in phases starting December 2030.

AGEL, which also emerged as the lowest bidder for the 500 MW storage award, said its pumped storage facilities will enhance grid stability, help manage peak electricity demand, and support integration of renewable energy sources. The company said the projects will be critical to Assam’s push toward cleaner and more reliable power. (Source: IANS)