From Jaipur to Coimbatore, nine emerging cities fuel corporate shift beyond major metros

Mumbai– Nine rapidly growing cities across India are driving a notable shift in corporate expansion beyond traditional metros, supported by strong talent availability, improving infrastructure and growing Grade A commercial space, according to a report released on Monday.

Together, these emerging markets represent nearly Rs 10 lakh crore in combined economic output, offering around 70 million square feet of Grade A office space and 80 million square feet of logistics infrastructure. This is helping companies diversify their location strategy and tap into new workforce pools, the JLL India report said.

In the north, Jaipur and Lucknow are drawing significant interest. Jaipur, historically known for tourism, jewelry and garments, has evolved into a technology hub, aided by improved air connectivity and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The city’s strong talent pipeline from coaching and technical institutes is also driving demand for residential, retail and warehousing developments.

Lucknow is seeing momentum as well. With its position as the capital of Uttar Pradesh and a focus on industrial investment, including defense manufacturing, the city is projected to add sizable commercial inventory over the next few years. Plans for a State Capital Region (SCR) linking Lucknow with five adjoining districts are expected to accelerate economic growth, similar to the NCR model around Delhi.

In the south, Coimbatore continues to rise as Tamil Nadu’s second-largest economic hub after Chennai. Known as the “Manchester of South India,” the city combines a strong manufacturing base with growth in IT and services. The report highlights its expanding infrastructure, including a metro rail project and smart city initiatives, as well as a reputation for being one of the safest cities for women in the workforce.

Kochi, meanwhile, offers strategic connectivity benefits. It hosts India’s first trans-shipment port at Vallarpadam and serves as a major landing point for international undersea internet cables, providing high-speed digital connectivity at lower operational costs. The city is also expanding its metro network, including an electric boat metro system.

Bhubaneswar is noted for its strong education ecosystem, featuring institutions such as IIT, AIIMS and NISER. Its emphasis on liveability, governance and urban planning has helped the city maintain high rankings among Smart Cities and attract technology and services companies.

Guwahati plays a key role as the commercial gateway to the Northeast and the India-ASEAN corridor. Infrastructure projects under Bharatmala, airport development and logistics hubs at Amingaon and Changsari are drawing warehousing, FMCG and e-commerce firms.

Dr. Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head of Research and REIS, JLL India, described the trend as a fundamental shift in how corporate India views its geography.

“These nine cities are not just future promises; they are established economic forces,” he said.

The report notes that companies adopting a multi-location approach can achieve talent cost savings of 20–35 per cent and lower attrition rates by about 15 per cent. Investors, meanwhile, can target higher yields and long-term capital appreciation in these markets, which are supported by a consumer base of more than 25 million people. (Source: IANS)