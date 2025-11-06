India Advances Trade Negotiations with Peru and Chile to Strengthen Economic Ties

New Delhi — India has moved forward with two significant rounds of trade negotiations with Peru and Chile, signaling an effort to deepen economic engagement and expand trade partnerships across Latin America, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

From November 3–5, the ninth round of India–Peru Trade Agreement negotiations took place in Lima. The discussions made progress on several core chapters, including trade in goods and services, rules of origin, technical barriers to trade, customs procedures, dispute settlement, and cooperation on critical minerals.

Teresa Stella Mera Gomez, Peru’s Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, reiterated Peru’s commitment to concluding the agreement in a timely manner. She noted the complementary strengths of both economies and said a formal trade pact would help boost bilateral investment and commerce.

Vishvas Vidu Sapkal, India’s Ambassador to Peru, emphasized India’s continued economic growth and said the agreement would open new opportunities in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, automobiles, textiles, food processing, and critical mineral supply.

Both countries agreed to hold inter-sessional meetings to resolve pending issues before the next negotiation round, which is expected to take place in New Delhi in January 2026.

Before the Peru discussions, the third round of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement talks between India and Chile was held in Santiago from October 27–30. Negotiations covered topics including trade in goods and services, investment facilitation, rules of origin, intellectual property protections, technical and sanitary standards, economic cooperation, and critical minerals.

Both sides reaffirmed their goal of concluding the CEPA as early as possible to improve market access, strengthen supply chain resilience, and expand economic collaboration.

The Commerce Ministry said India’s increasing engagement with Peru and Chile reflects its strategy of pursuing deeper partnerships across Latin America through broad and mutually beneficial trade frameworks. (Source: IANS)