India’s Forex Reserves Rise $1.69 Billion to $688.94 Billion

NEW DELHI, Delhi — India’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $1.689 billion to $688.94 billion for the week ended December 12, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.

Gold reserves rose by $758 million to $107.741 billion during the week, while Special Drawing Rights increased by $14 million to $18.735 billion, the central bank said.

In the previous reporting week ended December 5, India’s forex reserves had risen by nearly $1.03 billion to $687.26 billion. Gold reserves during that period increased by $1.188 billion to $106.984 billion, while SDRs rose by $93 million to $18.721 billion.

The RBI said it continues to closely monitor developments in the foreign exchange market and undertakes interventions when required to maintain orderly market conditions.

Meanwhile, India has seen a sharp rise in foreign direct investment commitments this year. Total FDI inflows reported during the first half of FY 2025-26 stood at $50.36 billion, marking a 16 percent increase from $43.37 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier and the highest ever for the first half of a financial year, Parliament was informed earlier this month.

Gross FDI inflows have grown significantly over the past decade, rising from more than $34 billion in 2012-13 to over $80 billion in 2024-25. Official data also showed a strong rebound in FDI during the second quarter of the current financial year, with inflows increasing more than 18 percent year over year to $35.18 billion during the April–September 2025 period.

Officials said the rising trend in repatriation reflects India’s ability not only to attract foreign capital but also to deliver strong returns, strengthening its standing as a dependable investment destination. The government has also been leveraging free trade agreements to promote export diversification and attract additional investment. (Source: IANS)