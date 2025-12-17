India’s Top 200 Self-Made Entrepreneurs Reach Rs 42 Lakh Crore Valuation in 2025: Report

NEW DELHI, India — The combined valuation of companies founded by India’s top 200 self-made entrepreneurs has climbed to Rs 42 lakh crore, or about $469 billion, in 2025, marking a 15% increase from Rs 36 lakh crore a year earlier, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The findings are part of the “Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2025” list published by IDFC FIRST Private in collaboration with Hurun India. The report highlights rapid wealth creation and expanding scale among India’s new-generation founders.

The number of billion-dollar companies on the list rose to 128, up from 121 last year, with 22 new firms joining the billion-dollar club. The 2025 edition added 102 new founders and 53 new companies, underscoring the pace of entrepreneurial churn and growth. Five companies are now valued at Rs 1 lakh crore or more, compared with three last year, pointing to a rise in ultra-high-value businesses.

Bengaluru retained its position as India’s leading startup hub with 52 companies, although the count declined by 14 from last year. Mumbai followed with 41 companies, up five, while Gurugram ranked third with 36 companies, also up five, reflecting a shift in entrepreneurial momentum across major cities.

Bengaluru also remained the top city of residence for founders, with 88 entrepreneurs based there, followed by Mumbai with 83 and New Delhi with 52. Together, these three cities account for a substantial share of India’s leading self-made entrepreneurs in 2025.

“India stands tall as one of the world’s leading nations for the quality of its entrepreneurship ecosystem. This report honours the extraordinary stories of visionary leaders who are reshaping the country’s economic landscape,” said Vikas Sharma, Head of Wealth Management and Private Banking at IDFC FIRST Bank.

By sector, financial services led with 47 companies, followed by software and services with 28, healthcare with 27, and retail with 20. The report noted that 189 companies, or nearly 95% of the list, have external investors, while the remainder are bootstrapped.

“Five companies founded after 2020 are now collectively valued at Rs 78,000 crore. These entrepreneurs are driving growth and contributing to nation-building, with employee benefits increasing from Rs 54,000 crore to Rs 57,200 crore this year, reflecting their investment in people,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher at Hurun India.

Deepinder Goyal topped the list, with his company Eternal valued at Rs 3.2 lakh crore, up 27% from last year. The report also highlighted the growing role of women entrepreneurs, with 20 women featuring among the top 200 self-made founders. (Source: IANS)